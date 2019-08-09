PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 comprises about 2.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 during the first quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 2.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 1.7% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

BMV:PRF traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a 1-year low of $100.44 and a 1-year high of $120.82.

