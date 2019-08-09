PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in PPL by 20.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in PPL by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 173,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

