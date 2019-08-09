PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,830,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,240,000 after purchasing an additional 647,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,399,000 after buying an additional 1,129,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,412,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,019,000 after buying an additional 169,623 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,518,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,178,000 after buying an additional 808,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,330,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,461,000 after buying an additional 734,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,155. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

