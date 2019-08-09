PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PPL (NYSE:PPL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. PPL updated its FY19 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. 139,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,155. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in PPL by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in PPL by 28.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in PPL by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PPL by 0.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 51,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PPL by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.