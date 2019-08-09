PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.80 for the period. PPL also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. 45,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,155. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PPL has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.50.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities reaffirmed an average rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.