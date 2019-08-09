Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading 7.6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.53, 460,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 257,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pra Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pra Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pra Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

