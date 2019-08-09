Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pressure Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.23. Pressure Biosciences shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 8,714 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pressure Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

About Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

