PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $61.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.81. PriceSmart has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $88.65.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.96 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $594,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $51,051.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,358.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,818 shares of company stock worth $2,379,931. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

