Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRMW. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price target on Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

PRMW stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $435.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 77,911.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

