Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Primo Water and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $18.00 target price on Primo Water and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.83. 1,968,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,523. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $435.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

