Private Ocean LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

