Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.07. 1,959,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

