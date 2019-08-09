Private Ocean LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 402.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $28.54. 23,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,200. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.