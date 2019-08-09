Private Ocean LLC Sells 4,538 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 793,954.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,573,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,797 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,476,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,100,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,883. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05.

