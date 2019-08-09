PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $67,405.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,781.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.02674047 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00947561 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001065 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

