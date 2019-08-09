Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,969,000 after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,389,000 after acquiring an additional 515,706 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5,255.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 48,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

NYSE PGR opened at $79.83 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In related news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,515,137.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,153,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,483,115 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

