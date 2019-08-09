Project Coin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Project Coin has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Coin has a market capitalization of $12,539.00 and $15.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00256416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.05 or 0.01193197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019082 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00088280 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Project Coin

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 43,519,810 coins and its circulating supply is 43,199,799 coins. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

