Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Achieves $39.24 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, HBUS and LBank. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $39.24 million and $1.74 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.10 or 0.04253920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,613,521,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,455,568,620 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, BitForex, OOOBTC, Bitfinex and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

