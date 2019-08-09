Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.72 ($21.77).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €11.40 ($13.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.92. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €11.24 ($13.06) and a one year high of €23.56 ($27.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

