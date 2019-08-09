Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.82. 1,636,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.86. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.1% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5,240.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.