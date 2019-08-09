Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.55.

Cigna stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.05. The company had a trading volume of 56,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,961. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

