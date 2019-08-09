Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,780 Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at $45,761,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $100.68. 263,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,552. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.44. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $112.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

