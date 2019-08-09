Psagot Investment House Ltd. Grows Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,243,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,818 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,808,000 after purchasing an additional 997,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,377,000 after purchasing an additional 787,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,830,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,477,000 after purchasing an additional 411,632 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $18,473,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,326.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,585 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $83.54. 28,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,072. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

