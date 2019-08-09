Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 3,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.75. The stock had a trading volume of 50,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,978. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.64.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.