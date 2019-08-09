Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,744,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 892.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. 3,366,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

