Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 6,875 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 92.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,887.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,059. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.55.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.34. 585,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,737. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

