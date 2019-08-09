Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in GreenSky by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. Sandler O’Neill cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.

GSKY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.47. 15,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,469. GreenSky Inc has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 126.06% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. GreenSky’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

