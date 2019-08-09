PutinCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 72.8% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $284,244.00 and $27.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00026328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002693 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00143899 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003667 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039890 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000464 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 798,608,750 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

