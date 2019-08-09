Puzo Michael J Acquires 276 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $24.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,808.50. 1,043,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $884.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,925.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,848.11, for a total transaction of $3,511,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,481,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.59, for a total value of $1,614,439.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $27,046,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

