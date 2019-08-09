Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lowered by Analyst

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of VNOM opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 33.3% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

