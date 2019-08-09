Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Issued By Oppenheimer

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for LendingClub in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.75 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

LC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.49. 5,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.58. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $28,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,362. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LendingClub by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,088,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,193 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 29.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 208,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,039 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 22.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,453,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 392,103 shares during the last quarter.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

