Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Increased by Analyst

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energizer in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENR. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 36.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,584,000 after purchasing an additional 810,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,791,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth about $15,425,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 35.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,344,000 after purchasing an additional 333,783 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Energizer by 39.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 881,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 247,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Energizer news, EVP Gregory T. Kinder purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $218,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,851.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,246.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,737 shares of company stock worth $959,084 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

