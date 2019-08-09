Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will post $390.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.14 million and the highest is $398.30 million. Qiagen reported sales of $377.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Qiagen from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 5,918.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Qiagen by 83.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. 426,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.25. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

