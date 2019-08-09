QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QTS. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 246,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 7,230 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $331,712.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,250,467.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Rehberger bought 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,593. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

