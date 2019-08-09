Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

KWR traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $170.71. The company had a trading volume of 114,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $158.16 and a 52-week high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $50,412.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 49.7% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

