Quantis Network (QUAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,026.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $13,026.00 and $4,952.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00257857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.01183897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00088165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

