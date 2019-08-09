Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 22.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 12.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 934,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $14,318,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.09. 166,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,232. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $889.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Boot Barn from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.