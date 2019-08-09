Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of AON by 54.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 39.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.34. The stock had a trading volume of 210,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,579. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.13.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded AON to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

