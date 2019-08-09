Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $231,000 in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 4,002.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,706,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $21,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after acquiring an additional 591,706 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at $9,256,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 883,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 341,420 shares in the last quarter.

ATI traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $19.04. 11,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,049. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $30.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.72.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,231.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

