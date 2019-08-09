Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $247,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE CMC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 16,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,318. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.