Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 61,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 589,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.87. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XEC. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.72.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

