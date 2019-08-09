Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. 8,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.99. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $111.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $376,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $6,367,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 803,768 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,014 in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.