Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,450,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after buying an additional 423,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 144,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,862,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,701. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.44. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.08 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 target price on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.