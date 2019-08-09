Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $1,731.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00022560 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011447 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.39 or 0.01861590 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 68,759,247 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

