QuoteMedia (QMCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of QuoteMedia stock remained flat at $$0.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,397. QuoteMedia has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

