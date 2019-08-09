Qwertycoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $6,588.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 95,789,763,313 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

