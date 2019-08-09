Rand Mining (ASX:RND) Shares Down 1.2%

Rand Mining Ltd (ASX:RND) was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$3.26 ($2.31) and last traded at A$3.26 ($2.31), approximately 16,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 810% from the average daily volume of 1,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.30 ($2.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.23. The company has a market cap of $192.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.15.

Rand Mining Company Profile (ASX:RND)

Rand Mining Limited explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 12.25% interest in East Kundana Joint Venture located to the west north west of Kalgoorlie and north east of Coolgardie. The company also holds a 50% interest in Seven Mile Hill Joint Venture in Western Australia.

