Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Range Resources worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $921,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 151,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Range Resources by 47.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,218,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 9,483 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,565.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

