Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €620.00 by Independent Research

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €620.00 ($720.93) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAA. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €574.80 ($668.37).

Shares of RAA traded up €1.50 ($1.74) on Friday, reaching €592.00 ($688.37). The stock had a trading volume of 7,040 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €597.83. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

