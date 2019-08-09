RChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,506.00 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, RChain has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One RChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, OOOBTC and ChaoEX. RChain has a total market cap of $36.40 million and $91,506.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00254156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.01197990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00087702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000467 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, AirSwap, Bitinka, BitMart, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.